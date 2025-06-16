Business Today
Capri Global raises Rs 2,000 crore via QIP route

Capri Global Capital Ltd successfully raised Rs 2,000 crore through its Qualified Institutions Placement.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025 12:56 PM IST
Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Capri Global Capital Ltd has announced the successful completion of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), raising Rs 2,000 crore. This fundraising involved issuing around 13.65 crore shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

The QIP Committee, authorised by the Board, convened on June 12, 2025, to approve the pricing and allotment, marking the company's first QIP in 10 years. The offering received an overwhelming response from a diverse group of institutional investors, including foreign and domestic funds, mutual funds and insurance companies.

"The issue witnessed overwhelming response led by diverse pool of institutional investors including foreign and domestic long only funds, mutual funds and insurance companies notably Quant Mutual Fund, 3P Investment, Abakkus Asset Management, BlackRock, Societe Generale - ODI, Allspring Global Investments, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SBI General Insurance, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, PNB MetLife Insurance, TATA AIF and many other long only investors, reaffirming the company's execution and technological strength, robust governance and long-term vision," Capri Global stated.

Managing Director Rajesh Sharma commented, "The successful QIP marks a significant milestone in company’s growth journey. The capital raised will enable us to capitalise on growth opportunities across key lending verticals, expand our geographical presence, invest in AI & data science capabilities and strengthen our capital base." His statement reflects the company's forward-thinking approach and dedication to leveraging new technologies.

Looking ahead, Capri Global aims to sustain its growth trajectory by leveraging the additional capital to build a resilient portfolio and deliver long-term value to its stakeholders. The infusion of funds is a step towards solidifying its liability franchise and maintaining robust financial performance.

On the stock-specific front, Capri Global shares were slightly up 0.09 per cent at Rs 171.20.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 16, 2025 12:56 PM IST
