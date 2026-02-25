CarTrade Tech shares dive 30% in a month; what investors should do?

Shares of CarTrade Tech on Wednesday settled marginally 0.01 per cent lower at Rs 1,778.60. At this level, the stock has corrected 30.04 per cent in the past one month.

On the earnings front, CarTrade Tech reported a 31.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), at Rs 56 crore, up from Rs 42.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew 19.01 per cent to Rs 209.7 crore, compared to Rs 176.2 crore in Q3 FY25.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, advised 'sell-on-rallies' following the recent correction.

From a technical perspective, the counter could find support in the Rs 1,690–1,750 range, with immediate resistance at Rs 1,954.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "CarTrade has plunged over 30 per cent in the current month, slipped below 200 DSMA and has headed to oversold parameters. The next potential support is visible around Rs 1,750, which is anticipated to cushion the downfall."

He added, "On the flipside, with the extreme oversold parameters, a pullback relief rally is anticipated, with intermediate resistance seen at 2,100, followed by the 2,300-2,350 zone."

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "CarTrade's stock is bearish and also oversold on daily charts, with next support at Rs 1,690."

He mentioned that investors should buy only if a daily close is above the resistance of Rs 1,954, expecting an upside target of Rs 2,116 in the near term.