CarTrade Tech shares jump 13% to record high on strong Q1 results; Piper Serica backs the stock

Shares of CarTrade Tech Ltd surged sharply in Monday's trade, hitting an all-time high following a strong earnings report for the June 2025 quarter. The stock zoomed 12.79 per cent to touch a record Rs 2,140.50.

The online auto classifieds and auction platform delivered a stellar performance in Q1 FY26, with consolidated net profit more than doubling year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 47 crore, up from Rs 23 crore. Revenue rose 22 per cent YoY to Rs 173 crore, driven by solid performance across all business verticals.

EBITDA nearly doubled to Rs 44.5 crore, marking a 98 per cent YoY increase, while operating margin expanded significantly to 25 per cent from 15 per cent a year ago. The consumer group business posted a 32 per cent rise in revenue and a 169 per cent jump in EBITDA. The remarketing segment saw revenue grow 35 per cent, with EBITDA climbing 120 per cent.

OLX India, the classifieds platform acquired last year, reported a modest 2 per cent revenue increase but registered a 230 per cent surge in EBITDA.

CarTrade Tech has emerged as a promising bet in India's digital economy, particularly as investors increasingly favour profitable, sensibly valued internet companies, said Abhay Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Piper Serica. He pointed to CarTrade's strategic role in the auto ecosystem as a key reason for its inclusion in their portfolio.

"Through CarTrade, you're backing the entire auto industry," Agarwal recently stated in an interview with Business Today. He highlighted the company's position as a leading lead generator for OEMs across India, giving it a distinct advantage in the auto value chain.

Agarwal also noted that the acquisition of OLX India's auto division was a strategic move. "The company has acquired OLX and will start monetising it soon," he added, suggesting this will significantly boost CarTrade's reach and earnings in the used-vehicle and digital classifieds space.

Unlike many internet companies that command steep valuations without sustainable profits, CarTrade stands out as a more grounded investment. "It still trades at a sensible valuation, has nearly Rs 1,000 crore in cash reserves, and is already profitable — it ticks all the boxes for our investment criteria," Agarwal said.

He further emphasised CarTrade's strong foothold in the auto sector, making it a compelling long-term option for investors seeking value in the digital space.