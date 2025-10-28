CarTrade Tech shares soar 13% to hit record high on strong Q2 FY26 show

Shares of CarTrade Tech Ltd surged 12.95 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit an all-time high of Rs 3,008.95 on BSE after the company reported a stellar set of numbers for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26.

The company said its consolidated revenue rose 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 222.14 crore in Q2 FY26, marking its best-ever quarterly topline. EBITDA grew 94 per cent YoY to Rs 63.60 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) surged 115 per cent YoY to Rs 79.93 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled, climbing 109 per cent YoY to Rs 64.08 crore, compared with the corresponding quarter last year.

For the first half of FY26, CarTrade Tech reported a 28 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 420.64 crore, while EBITDA rose 96 per cent YoY to Rs 107.10 crore. PBT stood at Rs 136.84 crore, up 122 per cent YoY, and PAT rose 107 per cent YoY to Rs 111.14 crore, underscoring the company’s strong growth momentum across its operations.

Each business segment contributed meaningfully to the overall performance. The consumer group division delivered 37 per cent YoY revenue growth and 82 per cent YoY PAT growth, supported by higher platform engagement and monetisation.

The remarketing business posted 23 per cent YoY growth in revenue and 30 per cent YoY growth in PAT, aided by higher transaction volumes. Meanwhile, OLX India maintained its strong recovery, registering 17 per cent YoY growth in revenue and a 213 per cent YoY surge in profits, driven by operating leverage and integration synergies.

CarTrade Tech said Q2 FY26 marked its highest-ever revenues and profits across all businesses. The company added that it attracted around 85 million average monthly unique visitors during Q2 FY26, with 95 per cent of the traffic being organic, underlining strong brand equity and content leadership.