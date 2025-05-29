Castrol India shares rise 7% on report Reliance joins race to buy BP’s lubricant business

Shares of Castrol India Ltd rose 7% today amid a report, which said Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries has joined race to acquire BP Plc’s lubricant business. BP’s lubricant business operates under the Castrol brand.

The business has captured the attention of buyout firms such as Apollo Global Management and Lone Star Funds, said a Bloomberg report suggesting a potential deal could be valued between $8 billion and $10 billion. BP has provided initial details to other interested parties, including Brookfield Asset Management and Stonepeak Partners, said Bloomberg in its report.

These bidders will join Saudi Aramco as they explore opportunities to bid for all or part of the business. Last week, Reuters reported that BP is actively seeking buyers for its Castrol unit.

Castrol India stock rose 6.80% to Rs 220.50 against the previous close of Rs 206.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 21,582 crore. Total 6.11 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.31 crore on BSE. Castrol India stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 162.80 on January 28 , 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 284.40 on August 27, 2024.

On the other hand, RIL sharers were trading 0.16% higher at Rs 1420.15 on BSE in early deals today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 19.12 lakh crore

Castrol India Limited is a lubricant company. The company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing automotive and industrial lubricants and related services. Its geographical segments include India and outside India. It provides a range of car engine oil and fluids, which includes engine oils, axle lubricants, brake fluids, auto transmission fluids, and greases. Its motorcycle oil and fluids include motorcycle engine oils, brake fluids, chain lubricants, fork oil, greases, bike point and gear oils.