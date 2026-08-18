Castrol India, Usha Martin, Suzlon shares: Which stock has the best technical setup
Castrol India, Usha Martin, Suzlon shares: Which stock has the best technical setup
Upadhyay said Castrol India is “looking slightly positive” technically and continued to trade above a rising trendline support, an important marker for traders assessing whether momentum remains intact.
Among the alternatives raised by the investor, Usha Martin received the more constructive endorsement.
Investors weighing an exit from Castrol India in favour of Usha Martin or Suzlon may need to slow down and reassess the trade. On Business Today Television’s Daily Calls, technical analyst Vishnu Kant Upadhyay said a direct switch from Castrol into either counter is not a like-for-like move, arguing that the stocks represent sharply different sectoral exposures and risk profiles. The analyst was replying to an investor query on whether he should switch to Suzlon Energy or Usha Martin from Castrol.
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His core message was clear: Castrol India has not yet broken down on the charts, while Usha Martin appears better placed for a fresh entry from a technical standpoint.
Castrol still has support
Upadhyay said Castrol India is “looking slightly positive” technically and continued to trade above a rising trendline support, an important marker for traders assessing whether momentum remains intact. As long as the stock holds above Rs 184, he advised investors to maintain their position with a stop loss below that level.
He added that the stock is currently hovering near its 21-day and 200-day exponential moving averages, suggesting the counter is at an important technical junction. If support holds, he sees upside potential toward Rs 194 initially and then Rs 206.
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Why the switch is not straightforward
The caution against rotating out of Castrol is significant because the investor query framed the decision as a simple replacement trade. Upadhyay pushed back on that idea, noting that moving from a lubricant play into steel wire ropes and speciality products through Usha Martin, or into renewable energy equipment via Suzlon Energy Ltd, amounts to changing the investment thesis altogether.
Usha Martin emerges as the stronger fresh bet
Among the alternatives raised by the investor, Usha Martin received the more constructive endorsement. Upadhyay said the stock is “technically looking quite positive” and added that investors can “build a fresh long position in Usha Martin at the current market rate.”
While he did not spell out explicit upside targets for Usha Martin in the segment, the recommendation signals stronger near-term chart confidence than in Castrol, which he framed as a hold rather than an aggressive buy.
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What investors should watch now
For investors with a one- to three-year horizon, the takeaway is less about chasing the hottest name and more about matching sector exposure with conviction. Castrol India, for now, remains a technically valid hold above Rs 184. But for fresh money seeking a stronger chart setup, Usha Martin appears to have the edge based on the analyst’s current reading.
The unanswered piece remains Suzlon, which was part of the original query but did not receive a detailed technical assessment in the segment. That leaves Usha Martin as the clearer actionable alternative, while Castrol retains its place as a stock to hold rather than abandon in haste.
Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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