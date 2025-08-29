CDEL shares surge 20% to one-year high; analysts weigh in

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) shares rallied 19.77 per cent in Friday's intraday trade, scaling a 52-week high of Rs 50.94, before closing 17.73 per cent higher at Rs 50.07. The stock has now jumped 35.80 per cent over the past month and delivered a stellar 110.03 per cent gain on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, turning multibagger.

The company today informed the exchanges that its material subsidiaries, Coffee Day Trading Ltd and Tanglin Developments Ltd, have appointed IR Ravish as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) with effect from August 29, 2025.

On the earnings front, Coffee Day Global reduced its loss to Rs 11 crore in the June quarter of FY26, while net revenue rose 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 263 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted revenue of Rs 248 crore and a loss after tax of Rs 17 crore. CDEL is the parent of Coffee Day Group, which operates Café Coffee Day.

A few analysts see the stock consolidating between Rs 43–50, with a clear move above Rs 50 required to unlock further gains.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, highlighted Rs 50 as the immediate resistance level for the stock, adding that a decisive breakout would be needed for further upside, while support lies at Rs 44.

On almost similar lines, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, pegged support at Rs 43 and resistance near Rs 50, expecting the stock to trade within the Rs 43–50 range in the near term.

As of June 2025, promoters held an 8.21 per cent stake in CDEL, the parent company of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD).