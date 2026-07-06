CDSL, MCX, BSE: Top stocks to buy — Check target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher on Friday supported by global cues and growing expectations of accommodative global rate environment, despite volatility and profit booking, The BSE Sensex gained 261.79 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 77,763.91, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 95.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,270.85 for the day.

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Select buzzing trading-related stocks like Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), BSE and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



BSE | Book Profits | Resistance: Rs 4,220 | Support: Rs 3,766

BSE Ltd has exhibited a bearish trend since reaching a peak of Rs 4,256 on May 27, 2026. The stock's recent decline below the rising channel signals potential downside risk, with support levels identified at Rs 3,766 and Rs 3,558. Furthermore, the price has breached the 20 and 50-day EMAs. Given that both RSI and MACD indicators have confirmed a negative crossover below the zero line, a sustained downward trajectory is anticipated. Therefore, investors are advised to avoid fresh buying until the stock crosses the Rs 4,220 level on the upside.

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Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Neutral | Resistance: Rs 3,040 | Support: Rs 2,715

MCX has been consolidating between Rs 2,710 and Rs 3,040 following a correction from its Rs 3,480 peak. The stock is trading below its 20-day SMA (Rs 2,845) and 50-day EMA (Rs 2,883). Market sentiment remains neutral, with a clear direction expected only upon a decisive breakout above Rs 3,040 or a breakdown below the Rs 2,715-support level. However, investors are advised to hold their positions while monitoring the short-term support, with fresh buying recommended only after a breakout above the consolidation zone.



Central Depository Services (India) | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,480-1,565 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,200

CDSL Ltd has turned positive after breaking above its downward-sloping trend line and surpassing the 200-day EMA. Strong buying opportunities remain, with the stock likely to rally toward Rs 1,480–1,565 in the short-to-medium term, provided it maintains support at Rs 1,200. Daily momentum indicators show a positive crossover, suggesting that CDSL is poised for further gains.