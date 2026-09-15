CDSL shares slip 4%; brokerage upgrades stock to 'Buy': Check revised target

Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd settled 3.87 per cent lower at Rs 1,307.30 on Tuesday. At this closing level, the stock has declined 9.60 per cent so far in the calendar year 2026.
HDFC Securities has now upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Add' and raised its 12-month target price. "After a soft FY26, in which revenue growth decelerated to 5.8 per cent YoY (vs 3-year CAGR of 27 per cent) and EBITDA margin contracted ~651 bps to 51.2 per cent, we believe CDSL is at the cusp of a volume-led growth recovery. The two key headwinds are now behind. The pricing cuts in transaction charges and KYC (create and fetch), which dented KYC blended realisations by ~8-10 per cent, are fully in the base, and the heavy phase of technology and regulatory-led spending has largely played out," the domestic brokerage stated.