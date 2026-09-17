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CFF Fluid Control shares: Multibagger small-cap stock surges nearly 9% to hit record high; here's why

CFF Fluid Control shares: Multibagger small-cap stock surges nearly 9% to hit record high; here's why

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The stock was last trading 8.34 per cent higher at Rs 1,109. At this level, it has delivered multibagger returns to investors, gaining 110.26 per cent over the past six months.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 1:36 PM IST
CFF Fluid Control shares: Multibagger small-cap stock surges nearly 9% to hit record high; here's whyEarlier this month, CFF Fluid said it had received contracts for the supply of services and equipment from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Naval Dockyard and Naval Group India Pvt Ltd, with a combined value of around Rs 15.29 crore.

Shares of CFF Fluid Control Ltd surged 8.73 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,113. The stock was last trading 8.34 per cent higher at Rs 1,109. At this level, it has delivered multibagger returns to investors, gaining 110.26 per cent over the past six months.

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The sharp upmove came after the small-cap engineering and defence firm informed the bourses that it has received approval from BSE to migrate its equity shares from the SME platform to the mainboard, with effect from September 16, 2026.

"The Company should make a note to quote the relevant code numbers allotted to its securities (as mentioned in the attached notice), while carrying out correspondence in future with the Exchange in respect of matters such as date(s) of closure of its Register of Members, Record Date, matters relating to dividend, bonus shares, rights issue, preferential offer and conversion of debentures into equity shares," CFF Fluid stated.

"The Company should submit Corporate Compliances and various other filings through the online listing portal called the Listing Centre. The URL for this portal is http://listing.bseindia.com. For further details, please refer to the relevant notices issued by the Exchange and available on the BSE website," it added.

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"The Company shall note that on migration from SME Platform to BSE's Main Board Trading Platform, all the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 shall become applicable to the Company, including but not limited to Corporate Governance provisions, from the first date of trading on the Main Board," the company further stated.

Earlier this month, CFF Fluid said it had received contracts for the supply of services and equipment from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Naval Dockyard and Naval Group India Pvt Ltd, with a combined value of around Rs 15.29 crore.

The Mazagon Dock contract is required to be executed by November 2026, while the delivery timelines for the Naval Dockyard and Naval Group contracts are August 2028 and February 2028, respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 1:15 PM IST
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