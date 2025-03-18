CG Power announces interim dividend, record date; stock rises

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd rose nearly 3% after board of the firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for interim dividend has been fixed on March 22, 2025.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 18th March, 2025 have considered and approved the payment of Interim Dividend at Rs. 1.30/- per Equity Share i.e. 65% on face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2024-25, said CG Power.

"The Record Date for determining the Members eligible to receive aforesaid Interim Dividend is Saturday, 22nd March, 2025. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or after 16th April, 2025, but within 30 days from the declaration of Interim Dividend in terms of the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," the firm added.

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, a prominent player in the engineering sector, rose 2.75% to Rs 627.70 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 95,669 crore.