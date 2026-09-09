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Chennai Petroleum, MRPL, Oil India shares gain as Brent crosses $100

Chennai Petroleum, MRPL, Oil India shares gain as Brent crosses $100

CHENNPETRO1,587.20(8.88%)

CPCL shares surged 10.05 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,603.70. MRPL stock rose 8.03 per cent to a day's high of Rs 186.95, while Oil India shares advanced 1.92 per cent to Rs 504.65.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 1:04 PM IST
Chennai Petroleum, MRPL, Oil India shares gain as Brent crosses $100Choice Institutional Equities said higher crude prices remain a headwind for oil marketing companies (OMCs), while CPCL and MRPL continue to benefit.

Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and Oil India Ltd gained in Wednesday's trade as Brent crude prices climbed above the $100-per-barrel mark amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

CPCL shares surged 10.05 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,603.70. MRPL stock rose 8.03 per cent to a day's high of Rs 186.95, while Oil India shares advanced 1.92 per cent to Rs 504.65.

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Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd were also trading higher in afternoon deals, with gains of up to 8 per cent.

The gains came as crude oil prices extended their upward move for the fourth straight session. Brent crude futures rose $2.11 to $100.03 a barrel, marking their highest level since late June. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.69 to $94.72 a barrel.

Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen launched strikes on several Saudi cities on Tuesday, while US forces hit multiple Iranian oil tankers and Iran struck a US base in Jordan.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz also slowed at the beginning of the week after Iran threatened retaliation against any fresh US attacks. Before the conflict began in late February, the Strait of Hormuz handled around one-fifth of the world's daily oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

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What the brokerage said

Choice Institutional Equities said higher crude prices remain a headwind for oil marketing companies (OMCs), while CPCL and MRPL continue to benefit.

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 215 per share for MRPL, implying further upside from the stock's current level. For CPCL, Choice Institutional Equities has set a target price of Rs 1,540 per share.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 10:20 AM IST
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