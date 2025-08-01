Choice AMC receives Sebi nod to launch mutual fund operations

Choice AMC Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Choice International Ltd, has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to operate as an asset management company for the Choice Mutual Fund. This development marks a key milestone in the group's foray into investment management, expanding its presence across the financial services landscape.

With the regulatory clearance in place, Choice is set to commence operations of its AMC, initiating a strategic and phased rollout beginning with passive investment products such as index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Commenting on the approval, Arun Poddar, CEO of Choice International, said, "This approval marks a significant milestone in the expansion of our financial services portfolio and reinforces our long-term commitment to delivering comprehensive and accessible investment solutions. The mutual fund platform will initially focus on passive products, in line with our objective to build a stable, scalable and professionally managed asset management business under a strong regulatory and governance framework."

Leveraging its pan-India presence, strong governance standards, and tech-driven distribution network, Choice Mutual Fund aims to bridge the gap between traditional financial advisory and modern investment products. The company plans to cater to retail, emerging affluent, and institutional investors with products designed to offer long-term value.

"This represents a natural progression in Choice’s long-term strategy to empower investors with a broader, more modern set of tools to achieve their financial goals—whether through goal-based investing, SIPs, or broad-market index solutions," the company added.

As passive investing gains momentum both globally and in India, Choice believes its entry into the mutual fund space aligns with its broader vision of democratising access to quality financial products and building a future-ready investment ecosystem.