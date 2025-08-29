CIAN Agro extends rally, multibagger stock scales fresh all-time high

Shares of small-cap oil firm CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd extended their winning streak for the 14th consecutive session on Friday, rising another 5 per cent to touch a new record high of Rs 736.55. With this, the stock has delivered an exceptional gain of 520.88 per cent over the last one year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On BSE, around 53,000 shares changed hands during the session, exceeding the two-week average volume of 35,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 3.90 crore, pushing the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 2,061.30 crore.

The exchange has placed the scrip under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to alert investors amid heightened price volatility.

In terms of financial performance, CIAN Agro reported a sharp turnaround in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Consolidated net profit rose significantly to Rs 52.21 crore, compared with just Rs 9.79 lakh in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 510.80 crore, against Rs 17.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

From a technical standpoint, the BSE-listed stock is trading above the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its relative strength index (RSI) came at 88.5. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 2375.97 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 23.10. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.31 with a return on equity (RoE) of 0.98. According to Trendlyne data, CIAN Agro has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 67.67 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.