CIAN Agro signs MoU with AMTZ; multibagger stock crashes over 58% in a month

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd on Monday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone Ltd (AMTZ) to jointly pursue opportunities in the supply and export of medical equipment and devices.

AMTZ, an integrated medical devices manufacturing zone, hosts more than 165 advanced facilities that cater to end-to-end medical device production. As part of the MoU, AMTZ has authorised CIAN Agro to represent it in the supply of medical equipment, consumables and related services in both domestic and international markets.

Under the agreement, the company will, subject to mutual consent, participate in quoting, negotiating, supplying, installing and training for equipment delivery, in addition to offering after-sales support and handling payments for projects with government and private organisations.

On the financial front, CIAN reported a sharp turnaround in the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26. The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 19 crore from a loss of Rs 3.1 lakh in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 426.64 crore, significantly higher than Rs 126.38 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Although, the company's share price continued its steep decline. CIAN Agro shares slipped another 5 per cent on Monday to hit the lower circuit at Rs 1,302.75. With this fall, the stock has eroded 58.28 per cent of its value over the past month. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter still remains a multibagger, up 156.12 per cent.

BSE has placed CIAN Agro under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to alert investors amid heightened price volatility.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 67.64 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.