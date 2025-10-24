Business Today
Cigniti Technologies Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 25%, revenue at Rs 577 crore

Cigniti Technologies' stock price closed on a flat note. The stock ended at Rs 1,674 against the previous close of Rs 1659.50.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 24, 2025 4:38 PM IST
Cigniti Technologies Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 25%, revenue at Rs 577 crore Revenue from operations grew by 7% to ₹577 crore from ₹542 crore last quarter. EBITDA climbed 10% to ₹107 crore.
SUMMARY
  • Cigniti Technologies reported a 25% increase in net profit for Q3 2025, reaching ₹83 crore, with revenue from operations growing by 7% to ₹577 crore.
  • Despite financial gains, Cigniti's stock price remained stable at ₹1,675.90, as the market had anticipated the results following Coforge's acquisition.
  • Coforge's acquisition of a 54% stake in Cigniti at ₹1,415 per share is part of a strategy to double Cigniti's valuation to $2 billion by 2026-27.

IT services firm Cigniti Technologies reported a 25% quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit to Rs 83 crore compared to ₹66 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations grew by 7% to ₹577 crore from ₹542 crore last quarter. EBITDA climbed 10% to ₹107 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 60 basis points to 18.5%, indicating stronger cost control and execution.

Despite these gains, Cigniti Technologies' stock price closed on a flat mode. The stock ended at Rs 1,674 against the previous close of Rs 1659.50 suggesting that the market had anticipated the results and that they were consistent with expectations. The limited price response followed the company's acquisition by midcap IT firm Coforge in May 2024, which took a 54% stake at ₹1,415 per share. 

The acquisition by Coforge represents a notable development in the Indian IT sector, reflecting a trend of increased deal activity. According to industry reports, the Indian financial sector has recorded deals worth $7 billion in 2025, with further transactions expected. For Cigniti Technologies, this corporate action is aimed at driving operational scale and future revenue growth, as the company integrates with Coforge and pursues its expansion objectives.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 24, 2025 4:36 PM IST
