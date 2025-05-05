CIL signs MoU with UPRVUNL to set 500 MW solar power project; stock reacts

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) for setting up a 500 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh. "Coal India Ltd (CIL) and UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) have executed a nonbinding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 05.05.2025 at Lucknow with an intent of setting of 500 MW Solar Power project in Uttar Pradesh as a part of Green and Renewable Energy Initiatives of CIL and to meet the growing energy demand and ensure energy security for the state of Uttar Pradesh," it stated in a BSE filing.

"The MoU also includes provision for any additional opportunities which the parties mutually agree to collaborate in the foreseeable future," it added.

On the stock-specific front, CIL shares were seen trading 0.53 per cent up at Rs 386.45. At this price, they have slipped 11.22 per cent in the last six months. CIL witnessed heavy trading volume on BSE today as around 5.93 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 2.30 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 22.87 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,37,942.94 crore. There were around 2.60 lakh sell orders against buy orders of 1.75 lakh shares.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 50-day and 100-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 46.64. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.83 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 12.90. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 27.92 with a return on equity (RoE) of 93.26. According to Trendlyne data, CIL has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, the government held a 63.13 per cent stake in the state-owned firm.