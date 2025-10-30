Cipla Q2 results: Profit rises 4% YoY to Rs 1,351 crore; revenue up 8%

Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Thursday reported a modest rise in earnings for the July–September quarter of FY26. The company's consolidated net profit increased 3.73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,351.17 crore, compared with Rs 1,302.53 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 7.64 per cent YoY to Rs 7,589.44 crore, up from Rs 7,051.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Cipla's EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,895 crore, marking a 0.5 per cent increase from a year ago. The EBITDA margin was reported at 25 per cent.

The company's generics segment delivered solid growth, supported by key brands and new product introductions. Cipla now has two brands with trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue exceeding Rs 100 crore and five brands generating between Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore annually, underscoring the strength of its product portfolio.

During the quarter, the company launched six new products, including its strategic entry into the Orthocare segment, broadening its therapy coverage and reinforcing its position in the domestic formulations market.

Cipla also informed bourses that Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer (MD & GCEO), has expressed his intention not to seek re-appointment upon completion of his current term on March 31, 2026.

The company's Board has approved the elevation of Achin Gupta, currently the Global Chief Operating Officer, as the Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1, 2026, for a five-year term up to March 31, 2031, subject to shareholder approval. He will also be appointed as an Additional Director of the company effective the same date.

In another senior leadership change, Meera Vanjari, currently General Counsel (Designate), will take over as Global General Counsel and Senior Management Personnel from April 1, 2026. She will succeed AS Kumar, who will complete his term as Global General Counsel and Senior Management Personnel on March 31, 2026.

At last check, Cipla shares were down 0.40 per cent at Rs 1,574.50 following the earnings announcement.