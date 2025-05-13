Cipla Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 30%, board declares special dividend 

Pharma giant Cipla announced a significant 30 percent increase in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During this quarter, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,222 crore, up from Rs 939 crore in the same period last year.

The stock closed 0.49% higher at Rs 1519.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.22 lakh crore. The earnings were announced during market hours today.

However, when comparing it to the previous quarter, the consolidated net profit saw a decline of 22 percent, dropping from Rs 1,570 crore, as mentioned in an exchange filing.

In terms of revenue, Cipla experienced a 9 percent year-on-year increase, reaching ?6,730 crore, up from Rs 6,163 crore. Yet, on a sequential basis, revenue dipped 5 percent from Rs 7,073 crore in the preceding December quarter.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 16.8 percent year-on-year, rising to Rs 1,537 crore. The EBITDA margin also saw improvement, climbing by 184 basis points to 22.84 percent, compared to 21 percent in the same quarter last year.

From the US market, which is Cipla's largest revenue source, there was a slight decline, with earnings falling to $221 million from $226 million a year earlier.

For the entire financial year ending March 31, Cipla recorded a 28 percent increase in consolidated profit, amounting to Rs 5,273 crore, compared to Rs 4,122 crore for FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations also grew by 7 percent, reaching Rs 27,548 crore, up from Rs 25,774 crore in the previous financial year.

The Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025 and a special dividend of Rs 3 per equity share on the occasion of completing 90 years of the Company, taking the total dividend to Rs 16/- per equity share (face value of Rs 2 each).

The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend, if declared, shall be June 27, 2025.