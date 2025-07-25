Cipla shares rise 4% on Q1 earnings, check details

Shares of Cipla rose 4% in the afternoon session on Friday after the pharma firm reported its Q1 earnings. Cipla stock rose 4% to Rs 1546.60 against the previous close of Rs 1487.25 on BSE. Market cap of the pharma firm rose to Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

The drug major reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,298 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,178 crore in the corresponding period last year. The profit after tax (PAT) is attributable to the company’s shareholders.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations climbed 4% to Rs 6,957 crore in last quarter from Rs 6,693 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Cipla's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) inched 4% higher at Rs 1,778 crore in Q1 year-on-year. However, the EBITDA margin slipped slightly by 7 basis points to 25.6%.