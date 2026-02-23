Indian equity benchmarks staged a solid recovery on Monday after a sharp decline in the previous session, as a US Supreme Court ruling against Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policy lifted investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack jumped 479.95 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 83,294.66, while the NSE Nifty50 index climbed 141.75 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 25,713.

Such was the rise in domestic bourses that more than Rs 1.9 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated during the session. Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 1.92 lakh crore to Rs 469.03 lakh crore from Rs 467.11 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.

Buying interest in select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) lifted the headline indices higher.

Among individual stocks, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd and Tega Industries Ltd emerged as top gainers, rising up to 15.42 per cent. On the flip side, IDFC First Bank Ltd, UPL Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd and Vesuvius India Ltd plunged up to 16.18 per cent.

The broader indices ended on a mixed note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 0.43 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 edged up 0.29 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, "The US Supreme Court's ruling against Trump's reciprocal tariff policy was welcomed by domestic markets. Investors are awaiting more clarity on Trump's revised strategy and the scope of renegotiations by other nations. A weaker US dollar and declining 10-year Treasury yields may add near-term caution in the global market. Sectorally, the IT index faced pressure from unresolved concerns over AI-driven disruption. Nonetheless, investors favoured domestic themes, with banks, power, FMCG, and consumer discretionary stocks gaining traction on expectations of resilient demand and economic recovery."

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted that the market is trading with positive momentum, but investors need to watch how global developments unfold in the coming days. "By and large, investors should stick to a 'buy-on-dips' and 'sell-on-rallies' approach. One should use these upticks to book some profits off the table amid looming geopolitical uncertainties," he added.

Nifty outlook

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Following a gap-up start, the index retraced and slipped back below the 50DMA due to a lack of buying interest at higher levels. A flow of contradictory news kept the index confined roughly within the band of the 21EMA (25,641) and the 50DMA (25,737). India VIX remained elevated, while the index continued to hold above the 200DMA. The daily RSI remained indecisive despite a positive crossover. In the short term, the index may remain sideways unless it moves above 25,750 or falls below 25,600."