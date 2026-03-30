CMPDI shares make a weak stock market debut; Coal India arm lists at 7% discount

Shares of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) made a weak stock market debut on Monday, March 30 as the Coal India Ltd subsidiary was listed at Rs 160 on NSE, a discount of 6.98 per cent over its issue price of Rs 172. Similarly, the stock kicked off its maiden trading session with a discount of 5.35 per cent against the given issue price at Rs 162.80 on BSE.

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As of listing price, investors made a loss of Rs 960 on each lot worth Rs 13,760. The listing of CMPDI has been much below the expectations. Ahead of its listing, it was commanding a premium of Rs 5 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 2-3 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 9-10 apeice, ahead of its allotment.

The IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute was open for bidding between March 20 -March 24. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 163-172 per share with a lot size of 80 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 1,842 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10.71 crore equity shares.

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The issue was overall subscribed only 1.05 times with nearly 1.10 lakh applications, fetching bids for almost Rs 1,450 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 3.48 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were undersubscribed at 35 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively. Employee portion was booked 21 per cent only.

Incorporated in 1974, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute offers consultancy and support services across the spectrum of coal and mineral exploration and mine planning and design. Its services also include infrastructure engineering, environmental management, specialised technology services, and management systems, primarily for the coal industry and other minerals.

Brokerage firms had a mixed view on the issue, with the majority of the analysts suggesting subscribing for a long-term view. IDBI Capital Markets and SBI Capital Markets were the book-running lead managers of CMPDI IPO, while Kfin Technologies served as the registrar.