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Coal India, Finolex Cables, Gulf Oil, Federal-Mogul Goetze among stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow, details here

Coal India, Finolex Cables, Gulf Oil, Federal-Mogul Goetze among stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow, details here

AIAENG4,272.40(2.71%)

The corporate-action calendar for September 4 also includes a share buyback by PVR INOX and a stock split in Integrated Proteins, which will split its Rs 10 face-value share into shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 9:26 PM IST
Coal India, Finolex Cables, Gulf Oil, Federal-Mogul Goetze among stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow, details here Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend.

Several stocks are set to turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 4, with Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Finolex Cables, Coal India and Indigo Paints among the companies offering some of the highest dividend payouts. Federal-Mogul Goetze has announced a combined dividend of Rs 94 per share, while Gulf Oil Lubricants India has declared Rs 30 per share.

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The corporate-action calendar for September 4 also includes a share buyback by PVR INOX and a stock split in Integrated Proteins, which will split its Rs 10 face-value share into shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Federal-Mogul Goetze dividend: Rs 94; first dividend in 25 years

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), the piston maker, has announced a combined dividend of Rs 94 per share, comprising a special dividend of Rs 86.50 and an interim dividend of Rs 7.50. This is the company's first dividend in 25 years. The company had last paid a dividend in 2001.

Both dividends have an ex-dividend date of September 4, with the record date also set for September 4. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 25.

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Gulf Oil Lubricants dividend: Rs 30

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has declared a final dividend of Rs 30 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend on September 4, with the record date also set for September 4. The actual payment will be made on October 11.

AIA Engineering dividend: Rs 16

AIA Engineering has announced a dividend of Rs 16 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend on September 4, while the record date is also September 4. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 14.

General Insurance Corporation of India dividend: Rs 13.25

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General Insurance Corporation of India has declared a final dividend of Rs 13.25 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend on September 4.

Finolex Cables dividend: Rs 9

Finolex Cables has announced a final dividend of Rs 9 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend on September 4, with the record date set for September 4. The actual payment will be made on October 28.

Coal India dividend: Rs 5.25

Coal India has declared a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend on September 4, with September 4 as the record date. The actual payment will be made on September 30.

Indigo Paints dividend: Rs 5

Indigo Paints has announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend on September 4, while the record date is September 4. The actual payment will be made on October 12.

Metro Brands dividend: Rs 3

Metro Brands has declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend on September 4, while the record date is September 4. The actual payment will be made on October 16.

Other stocks scheduled to turn ex-dividend on September 4 include Stove Kraft (Rs 3.50 per share), S.P. Apparels (Rs 3), SKP Securities (Rs 2), Suraj Products (Rs 2.25), Panasonic Energy India Company (Rs 1.95), Nahar Capital and Financial Services (Rs 1.50), Nahar Polyfilms (Rs 1.50), Paradeep Phosphates (Rs 1.50), Parmeshwar Metal (Rs 1.25), Hitech Corporation (Re 1), Nahar Spinning Mills (Re 1), Oil India (Re 1), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (Re 1), Prevest Denpro (Re 1), Sandu Pharmaceuticals (Re 1), Shipping Corporation of India (Re 1). Several other companies will also turn ex-dividend on September 4.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 9:26 PM IST
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