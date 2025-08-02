Coal India, IOC, GAIL, Mankind, Britannia, Berger Paints to turn ex-dividend next week

Stocks such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Coal India Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd and Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, among others, would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week.

The IOC board, at its meeting held on April 30, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY25 of a face value of Rs 10 each. August 8 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible IOC shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of Friday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend, IOC said in an exchange filing.

The Coal India board had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 6 is the record date for the same. The dividend, if approved, shall be paid by August 30, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Similarly, the Mankind Pharma board held its meeting on July 31 and had recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. Friday is the record date for the same. The dividend, if approved, would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, Mankind Pharma told stock exchanges.

The Britannia Industries board held its meeting on May 8 and recommended a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the 106th AGM. August 4 is the record date for the same. The dividend, if approved, would be paid on September 9.

Hindalco Industries Ltd (Rs 5 per share, August 08 is the record date), Berger Paints India Ltd (Rs 3.80 per share, August 05 is the record date), Gail (India) Ltd (Rs 1 per share, August 04 is the record date), Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd (Rs 6 per share, August 06 is the record date) and dozens of other stocks will go ex-dividend next week.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said the domestic equity market navigated a volatile week marked by heightened uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations and subdued earnings. The market oscillated between cautious optimism and defensive positioning, ultimately ending lower due to a persistent FII outflow.

“With global headwinds, investors showed a preference for domestically driven stories with non-discretionary appeal, as broader sentiment turned selective. FMCG stocks stood out, benefiting from attractive valuations and insulation from external shocks, particularly amid escalating tariff threats,” Nair said.

Nair said globally, markets remained under pressure due to rising US inflation and hawkish signals from the Fed and BoJ, dampening hopes of immediate easing of interest rates, which weighed heavily on emerging markets.

“Going forward, investors will closely monitor the upcoming RBI rate decision next week, while the risks remain tilted to the downside. A stable inflation outlook, potential progress in trade talks, and selective strength in domestic sectors are anticipated to lay the groundwork for a recovery," Nair added.