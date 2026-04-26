State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is slated to declare its fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) results on Monday (April 27). The PSU said it will also consider and recommend a final dividend for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (LoDR) Regulations 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 27th April' 2026 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 4th quarter and Financial ended 31st March, 2026 after the results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of CIL Board," it stated.

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"Further, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations 2015, notice is also given that Board of Directors of the company may also, inter alia, consider and recommend Final Dividend for FY 2025-26, if any," CIL added.

"The payment of Final Dividend, if any, shall be subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM," the firm also said.

Time

CIL's results announcement is likely to come post-market hours, though there is no official confirmation on the timing yet.

Expectations

"In Mar'26, Coal India's (CIL) production contracted by 1.5 per cent YoY to 84.5mt, while dispatches inched up by 0.7 per cent YoY to 69.5mt. Over FY26, production and dispatches were lower by 1.7 per cent and 2.4 per cent YoY at 768.1mt and 744.8mt, respectively," Equirus Securities said.

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"For 4QFY26E, we expect adjusted EBITDA to fall by 8.7 per cent YoY to Rs 10,250 crore, reflecting weaker e-auction realisations amid elevated coal inventories at power plants and continued market share erosion," it added.

"Maintain SHORT with a Mar'27 TP (target price) of Rs 370 set at an unchanged one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 4.5x," Equirus further stated.

Stock performance

CIL shares on Friday closed 1.40 per cent higher at Rs 456.90, taking their six-month gains to 15.18 per cent.