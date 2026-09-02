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Coal India shares climb 5%; Nuvama upgrades stock to 'Hold', raises target

Coal India shares climb 5%; Nuvama upgrades stock to 'Hold', raises target

COALINDIA418.80(4.28%)

The domestic brokerage noted that the company's volume increased 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during April-August 2026, although the growth came on a low base.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 11:41 AM IST
Coal India shares climb 5%; Nuvama upgrades stock to 'Hold', raises targetCoal India is the country's largest coal producer and supplies coal primarily to the power sector.

Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) rose sharply in Wednesday's late morning trading session, gaining as much as 4.93 per cent to hit a high of Rs 422.35.

Nuvama Institutional Equities recently raised its target price and upgraded its rating on the coal producer to 'Hold'.

It expects the state-owned firm's coal volumes to recover in the coming months, citing strong thermal power generation, inventory restocking at power plants, lower coal imports, and a steady market share for captive coal producers.

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The domestic brokerage noted that the company's volume increased 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during April-August 2026, although the growth came on a low base.

"We expect CIL's volume to rise ~8 per cent over Sep–March 2027 to cater to restocking as well as actual demand from power plants. We thus increase FY27E/28E volume by 1.9 per cent each to 793mt/825mt (5 per cent volume CAGR over FY26–28E)," Nuvama said.

The brokerage expects higher volumes and e-auction prices to support CIL's earnings in the second half of FY27. It has increased its FY27 and FY28 EBITDA estimates by 13 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, factoring in higher volumes and prices.

Following the revisions, Nuvama raised its target price for CIL to Rs 454 from Rs 396, based on 5 times FY28E enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA). The brokerage also upgraded the stock's rating to 'Hold'.

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The brokerage said Coal India is currently trading at 4.1 times FY28E EV/EBITDA.

Coal India is the country's largest coal producer and supplies coal primarily to the power sector.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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