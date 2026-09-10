Cochin Shipyard, GMR Airports, Ratnamani Metals: Stocks to trade — key levels, targets & stop loss

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,059-3,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,725

The chart of Ratnamani Metals has given a bullish breakout from a downward sloping trendline. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 61, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current prices with a short-term target of Rs 3,059.3-3200, and keep a stop loss at Rs 2,724.8.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

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GMR Airports | Buy | Target Price: Rs 108 | Stop Loss: Rs 92

GMR Airports is showing a constructive setup on the weekly chart. The weekly candle formed a long lower shadow, indicating buying interest at lower levels, while the bounce from the 100-week EMA further strengthened the support structure. It is trading above its long-term 200-week EMA, keeping the broader trend favorable. Momentum is gradually improving, with the weekly RSI placed around 45. The 100-week EMA can act as an important support. For positional traders, a long position can be initiated in GMR Airports with a stop-loss at Rs 92, placed below the 100-week EMA support. It offers a favorable risk-reward setup, with an upside potential towards Rs 108. Sustained strength from the current support zone could support the expected recovery, while a decisive breakdown below the 100-week EMA would invalidate the positive view.

Recommended by: Choice Institutional Equities

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Cochin Shipyard | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,670 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,425

Cochin Shipyard Ltd is around a level that has consistently attracted strong buying interest during previous corrections. The stock is trading near this demand area, indicating that downside risk remains limited while the probability of a rebound is improving. The recent pullback appears to be a healthy correction within a broader uptrend rather than a sign of weakness. Price action suggests profit booking after a strong rally, with buyers likely to step in near current levels. The overall structure remains constructive, and the stock continues to hold above important support levels. The current setup offers a favorable buy-on-dips opportunity, with potential upside towards Rs 1,670. As long as Cochin Shipyard sustains above Rs 1,425 on a closing basis, the primary uptrend remains intact and bullish momentum can resume from current levels.

Recommended by: SMIFS