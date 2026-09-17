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Cochin Shipyard, KRBL, RITES, Ramky Infrastructure among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 18

Cochin Shipyard, KRBL, RITES, Ramky Infrastructure among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 18

COCHINSHIP1,334.30(1.16%)

KRBL Ltd, a Basmati rice exporter, is scheduled to turn ex-dividend on September 18. The company had declared a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for FY26.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 4:49 PM IST
Cochin Shipyard, KRBL, RITES, Ramky Infrastructure among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 18Cochin Shipyard Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 18 for a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd, KRBL Ltd, RITES Ltd and Ramky Infrastructure Ltd are among the stocks set to turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 18. PG Electroplast Ltd, LT Foods Ltd and Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd are among other companies that will turn ex-dividend. These companies had earlier declared up to Rs 50 per share dividends.

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Cochin Shipyard Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 18 for a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed September 18 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, while the actual payment date is October 28.

KRBL Ltd, a Basmati rice exporter, is scheduled to turn ex-dividend on September 18. The company had declared a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for FY26. The record date has been set at September 18, with the actual payment date likely on October 24.

RITES Ltd, a government-owned engineering and consultancy company, will go ex-dividend on September 18. It had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share. The company has set September 20 as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders, while the dividend payout is likely on October 25.

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For Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, a construction, infrastructure development, and management company, Friday is the ex-dividend date. The company had declared a final dividend of Re 1 per share. The actual payment date will be paid on October 26.

LT Foods Ltd will also turn ex-dividend on September 18 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share. September 18 has been fixed as the record date, with the actual payment date remaining October 29.

Meanwhile, PG Electroplast Ltd, an Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services and Original Design Manufacturing company, will turn ex-dividend on September 18 after announcing a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share. The record date is September 18 and the actual payment date is October 29.

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Victoria Mills Ltd declared a dividend of Rs 50 per share. The company has fixed September 18 as the ex-dividend date and September 19 as the record date, with the actual payment scheduled for October 25.

Among the other companies turning ex-dividend on September 18 are Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, which has declared Rs 20 per share; Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd at Rs 17.70; Gujarat Intrux Ltd at Rs 17.50; Creative Castings Ltd at Rs 12.50; Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd at Rs 10; Fluidomat Ltd at Rs 7.50; and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd at Rs 6.70.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 4:49 PM IST
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