Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Cochin Shipyard inks MoUs with HD Korea & Tamil Nadu govt, check stock reaction

Cochin Shipyard inks MoUs with HD Korea & Tamil Nadu govt, check stock reaction

Cochin Shipyard has also inked an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government as part of its broader long-term growth strategy.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 23, 2025 3:54 PM IST
Cochin Shipyard inks MoUs with HD Korea & Tamil Nadu govt, check stock reaction Cochin Shipyard stock slipped 2.41% intra day to a low of Rs 1876 on Tuesday.
SUMMARY
  • MoU signed at Samudra se Samriddhi event inaugurated by PM Modi
  • Cochin Shipyard to build large vessels using a 310-metre dry dock
  • New 80-acre block fabrication facility planned at Kochi with ₹3,700 crore investment

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd ended lower on Tuesday even as the defence firm inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Cochin Shipyard stock slipped 2.41% intra day to a low of Rs 1876 on Tuesday. Later, the stock ended 1.97% lower at Rs 1884.60 onBSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 49,580 crore. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

This partnership brings together Cochin Shipyard's strong domestic expertise and infrastructure with KSOE's advanced technology and international experience, aiming to boost India's shipbuilding capabilities. According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, under the MoU, Cochin Shipyard's 310-metre dry dock will be used to construct large vessels like Suezmax tankers, container ships, and Capesize bulk carriers, with a capacity of up to six vessels per year, it added.

A dedicated block fabrication facility spanning approximately 80 acres is planned at Kochi, with an annual capacity of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes and an investment of ₹3,700 crore to support the new venture. This initiative is expected to create around 2,000 direct jobs and significant indirect employment opportunities, the ministry said.

Advertisement

"The collaboration will also focus on joint execution of shipbuilding projects at CSL’s existing facilities during the transition phase, while simultaneously exploring opportunities in new business areas, greenfield shipyards, and skill development," the ministry said. The project further includes a first-phase estimate of creating about 10,000 jobs, potentially with a state-of-the-art ship repair facility.

Cochin Shipyard has also inked an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government as part of its broader long-term growth strategy. The company is considering a greenfield investment of around ₹15,000 crore to establish a shipyard in Tamil Nadu in collaboration with its Korean partner, the ministry said. The move places Cochin Shipyard alongside peers like Garden Reach Shipbuilders, who have recently secured multiple MoUs within the industry.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 23, 2025 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today