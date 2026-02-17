Cochin Shipyard shares in focus as PSU wins Rs 5,000 crore Indian Navy order; key details

Cochin Shipyard shares are likely to be in focus on Tuesday after the state-run shipbuilder emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a multi-thousand-crore project for the Indian Navy.

In an exchange filing, post-market hours on February 16, 2026, the company said that it has been declared as L1 in the tender floated by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV).

The company estimates the total value of this massive order to be around Rs 5,000 crore, according to the filing.

On Monday, shares of Cochin Shipyard settled 0.39 per cent lower at Rs 1468.20 apiece against its previous close of Rs 1473.95 on the BSE.

The filing clarified that the final announcement of the contract will be subject to the satisfactory completion of necessary formalities in this regard, which the company said it would update in due course.

Meanwhile, earlier in late January, Cochin Shipyard secured a ‘notable’ order from a domestic client, Polestar Maritime Ltd. This deal involves the construction of two Green Tugs of 60 T Bollard Pull Power under the government's Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP).

According to the company's internal classification, a notable order falls within the value range of Rs 100 to 250 crore. These tugs are scheduled for delivery in August and September 2027.