Cochin Shipyard shares jump 47% in a month: Yet more gains ahead? Check 2026 price target

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd extended their winning streak for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday. At last check, the stock was up 3.47 per cent at Rs 1,754, taking its one-month gain to 46.89 per cent.

The sharp rally in the defence PSU follows a phase of consolidation, partly driven by profit booking and volatility linked to geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Meanwhile, Choice International said defence companies are likely to witness sustained execution momentum in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26).

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Some technical analysts remain largely constructive on Cochin Shipyard, citing improving momentum and bullish chart patterns.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), said the stock has shown strength by moving past its 50-day EMA at Rs 1,430 and breaching the 200-period moving average around Rs 1,650, which has reinforced the positive trend. "Key support is placed near Rs 1,550, which must hold to maintain the bias. Upside targets are seen at Rs 1,820 and Rs 1,940 over the longer term," he added.

Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted that the stock has witnessed a strong bullish reversal after holding the lower end of a falling channel. "A decisive breakout above the upper trendline, along with sustained trading above key moving averages (20, 50 and 100 EMA), indicates improving momentum. Volume expansion during the breakout suggests institutional participation. It may gradually move towards Rs 2,000 in the medium term," he said.

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Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities maintained a positive stance, stating that the stock could rise towards Rs 1,800 levels. He added that from a medium- to long-term perspective, it remains a favourable pick, recommending a 'buy-on-dips' strategy.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted that the expected short-term trading range between Rs 1,575 and Rs 1,770.

The government held a 67.91 per cent stake in the state-run firm.