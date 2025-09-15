Cochin Shipyard shares poised for 22% upside: Anand Rathi bullish on breakout

Brokerage Anand Rathi has turned bullish on Cochin Shipyard Ltd, setting a target price of Rs 2,200 with an upside potential of 22.22 per cent from the calculated level of Rs 1,800. The brokerage has suggested a buy in the Rs 1,820–1,780 range, with a stop loss at Rs 1,600 and a timeframe of 3–6 months.

On the technical front, Anand Rathi highlighted that Cochin Shipyard has found support near its 200-day exponential and simple moving averages (DEMA & DSMA), forming a triple bottom around the Rs 1,600 levels. "The stock has finally broken out of a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern, indicating strength. We advise traders to accumulate in the Rs 1,820–1,780 range for an upside target of Rs 2,200," the brokerage said.

Beyond the charts, Anand Rathi underlined Cochin Shipyard's robust fundamentals and order visibility. The company, a leading player in ship construction, repairs, refits and periodic upgrades, has expanded its expertise from bulk carriers to technologically advanced ships such as Platform Supply Vessels and Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels.

As of now, the defence PSU boasts a strong order book worth Rs 21,100 crore, which includes Rs 1,500 crore in repair orders and Rs 19,600 crore in shipbuilding orders across 75 vessels.

New business inflows have also strengthened its outlook, with fresh orders for two 70-ton bollard pull tugs and a luxury river cruise vessel. Additionally, the company has signed strategic MoUs with Drydocks World UAE and HD KSOE South Korea, enhancing its international collaborations.

For FY26, Cochin Shipyard has guided for 14–15 per cent revenue growth and ~15 per cent PAT (profit after tax) margin, aligning with the government's long-term initiatives under 'Maritime India Vision 2030' and 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047'.