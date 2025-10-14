Cochin Shipyard shares rise 3% on 'mega' order win, more details 

Shares of Cochin Shipyard rose nearly 3% in the afternoon session today after the company won a mega order from a prominent European Client for the design and construction of six (6) feeder container vessels.

In the current session, Cochin Shipyard stock rose 2.72% to Rs 1807.65 on BSE. Cochin Shipyard’s market cap climbed to Rs 47,091 crore. On NSE, the stock price rose to a high of Rs 1807. Mcap of the firm rose to Rs 47,144 crore.

"CSL has bagged a Mega* order from a prominent European Client for the design and construction of six (6) feeder container vessels, each with a capacity of abt. 1,700 TEU and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). A Letter of Intent (LOI) in this regard was signed on October 14, 2025. A formal shipbuilding contract detailing the techno-commercial terms will be signed in due course," said Cochin Shipyard.

'Mega order' here refers to above Rs 2000 crore order win.

Total 0.63 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.21 crore in the afternoon session on BSE.

The multibagger stock has delivered returns of 587% in three years and risen 247% in two years. The stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone, indicates its relative strength index (RSI) at 44.1.

Cochin Shipyard stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Cochin Shipyard Limited is engaged in the shipbuilding and ship repair business. The company is engaged in the construction of vessels and repairs and refits of all types of vessels including upgradation of ships periodical layup repairs and life extension of ships.