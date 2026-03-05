Cochin Shipyard: Should you buy, hold or sell this defence stock?

Antique Stock Broking has upgraded its rating Cochin Shipyard Ltd to 'Hold' from 'Sell' earlier, citing recent order wins and improving growth outlook. Cochin Shipyard has recently secured a prestigious order of Rs 3,240 crore worth order from CMA, France, the world's third largest shipping company. This has raised order book to Rs 23,000 crore. Besides, it has emerged as the lowest bidder for Navy's Next Generation Survey Vessel, with estimated order value of Rs 5,000 crore. These order wins have improved revenue visibility, Antique Stock Broking said as it suggested an unchanged target price of Rs 1,471 on the stock.

The brokerage had earlier maintained a negative stance on Cochin Shipyard, given its stagnant order book and the absence of near-term catalysts for major order inflows. Additionally, valuations remained elevated relative to peers.

The stock has fallen 14 per cent in 2026 so far.

Recently, Cochin Shipyard has been contracted by CMA, France to build six state-of-the-art LNG-powered containerships at its shipyard. These vessels will have a capacity of 1700 TEUs. CSL has been declared as L1 in a tender floated by the Ministry of Defence for construction of 5 nos. of Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy. In addition, SCI has called for expression of interest (EoI) (on behalf of its proposed JV with three oil companies) from global shipyards to build eight "Very Large Gas Carriers" (VLGCs) of 88,000 cubic metre capacity (estimated value of $950 million).

Antique said Indian defence shipbuilding industry is poised for a significant order inflow, backed by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard's ambitious fleet expansion plans - each targeting a fleet size of around 200 ships.

Beyond defence, it said, India's commercial shipbuilding segment also presents a sizeable opportunity, estimated at Rs 12,000-15,000 crore per year, with key growth areas including container vessels, coastal shipping, dredgers, ferries & cruises, and oil & gas carriers.

"CSL's tie-up with KSOE gives it an edge over others. We remain positive on the Naval Shipbuilding industry and recommend Hold on CSL," it said.

