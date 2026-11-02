Cochin Shipyard, Wipro, Union Bank of India: Top stocks to buy; check targets & more



Cochin Shipyard | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,205–1,260 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,150

Cochin Shipyard Ltd is exhibiting a potentially bullish reversal setup on the daily charts. It has formed a bullish candlestick pattern. The daily line chart indicates a bullish breakout above a downward-sloping trend line, suggesting a possible shift in the prevailing trend. The breakout is reportedly supported by above-average trading volume and strong price action, lending further strength to the bullish outlook. The stock has also completed a bullish reversal harmonic pattern, with its potential reversal zone placed in the Rs 1,090–1,110 range. Supporting the positive momentum, the 14-period RSI has reportedly generated a bullish crossover after emerging from the oversold zone, indicating a potential recovery in buying momentum. Based on these technical observations, one can consider a buying opportunity in the Rs 1,150–1,155 range, with an initial target of Rs 1,205 and a second target of Rs 1,260, while maintaining a strict stop loss at Rs 1,150.

Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities



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Union Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 205–208 | Stop Loss: Rs 170

Union Bank of India is witnessing a steady recovery on the daily chart after finding strong buying support around the Rs 164–166 zone. It appears to be forming an ascending triangle pattern, with higher lows indicating growing buying interest near the Rs 186–187 resistance zone. It continues to hold above its long-term moving average, suggesting underlying strength. Technical indicators also remain supportive, with RSI gradually moving higher. On the downside, immediate rising trendline support is placed at Rs 178–180, followed by Rs 170–172. A decisive breakout above Rs 187–190 could pave the way for an upward move towards the Rs 200 level, followed by Rs 205. Therefore, one can accumulate the stock in the Rs 180–185 range, with an expected upside to Rs 205–208 and a stop loss below Rs 170.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities