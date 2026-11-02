Cochin Shipyard, Wipro, Union Bank of India: Top stocks to buy; check targets & more

Amid the recent recovery in the Indian stock markets, select brokerage firms, including SMC Global Securities and Systematix Institutional Equities, have suggested select stocks across multiple sectors and segments for short-term gains based on their strong technical parameters and sound fundamentals. Here's what they have to say about these stocks:
Wipro | Buy | Target Price: Rs 224–226 | Stop Loss: Rs 180
Wipro Ltd is showing encouraging signs of a bullish reversal on the daily chart after recovering sharply from the Rs 155–160 zone. It has formed a rectangular consolidation pattern between Rs 182 and Rs 196, with the latest price action indicating a breakout above the upper boundary. Trading near Rs 198, the stock is also approaching its 200 DEMA. RSI is strengthening above the 60 mark, while MACD remains positive, supporting improving bullish momentum. On the downside, immediate support is placed in the Rs 190–192 zone, followed by stronger support around Rs 183. A sustained breakout above the Rs 200–202 zone could extend the recovery towards previous swing highs, as the technical outlook remains cautiously positive. One can accumulate the stock in the Rs 195–200 range, with an expected upside to Rs 224–226 and a stop loss below Rs 180.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities