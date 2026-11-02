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Cochin Shipyard, Wipro, Union Bank of India: Top stocks to buy; check targets & more

Cochin Shipyard, Wipro, Union Bank of India: Top stocks to buy; check targets & more

COCHINSHIP1,154.80(3.64%)

SMC Global said that Union Bank of India is witnessing a steady recovery on the daily chart after finding strong buying support around the Rs 164–166 zone.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 11:12 AM IST
Cochin Shipyard, Wipro, Union Bank of India: Top stocks to buy; check targets & moreCochin Shipyard is exhibiting a potentially bullish reversal setup on the daily charts. It has formed a bullish candlestick pattern, said Systematix.

Amid the recent recovery in the Indian stock markets, select brokerage firms, including SMC Global Securities and Systematix Institutional Equities, have suggested select stocks across multiple sectors and segments for short-term gains based on their strong technical parameters and sound fundamentals. Here's what they have to say about these stocks:

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Wipro | Buy | Target Price: Rs 224–226 | Stop Loss: Rs 180
Wipro Ltd is showing encouraging signs of a bullish reversal on the daily chart after recovering sharply from the Rs 155–160 zone. It has formed a rectangular consolidation pattern between Rs 182 and Rs 196, with the latest price action indicating a breakout above the upper boundary. Trading near Rs 198, the stock is also approaching its 200 DEMA. RSI is strengthening above the 60 mark, while MACD remains positive, supporting improving bullish momentum. On the downside, immediate support is placed in the Rs 190–192 zone, followed by stronger support around Rs 183. A sustained breakout above the Rs 200–202 zone could extend the recovery towards previous swing highs, as the technical outlook remains cautiously positive. One can accumulate the stock in the Rs 195–200 range, with an expected upside to Rs 224–226 and a stop loss below Rs 180.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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Cochin Shipyard | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,205–1,260 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,150
Cochin Shipyard Ltd is exhibiting a potentially bullish reversal setup on the daily charts. It has formed a bullish candlestick pattern. The daily line chart indicates a bullish breakout above a downward-sloping trend line, suggesting a possible shift in the prevailing trend. The breakout is reportedly supported by above-average trading volume and strong price action, lending further strength to the bullish outlook. The stock has also completed a bullish reversal harmonic pattern, with its potential reversal zone placed in the Rs 1,090–1,110 range. Supporting the positive momentum, the 14-period RSI has reportedly generated a bullish crossover after emerging from the oversold zone, indicating a potential recovery in buying momentum. Based on these technical observations, one can consider a buying opportunity in the Rs 1,150–1,155 range, with an initial target of Rs 1,205 and a second target of Rs 1,260, while maintaining a strict stop loss at Rs 1,150.
Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities

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Union Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 205–208 | Stop Loss: Rs 170
Union Bank of India is witnessing a steady recovery on the daily chart after finding strong buying support around the Rs 164–166 zone. It appears to be forming an ascending triangle pattern, with higher lows indicating growing buying interest near the Rs 186–187 resistance zone. It continues to hold above its long-term moving average, suggesting underlying strength. Technical indicators also remain supportive, with RSI gradually moving higher. On the downside, immediate rising trendline support is placed at Rs 178–180, followed by Rs 170–172. A decisive breakout above Rs 187–190 could pave the way for an upward move towards the Rs 200 level, followed by Rs 205. Therefore, one can accumulate the stock in the Rs 180–185 range, with an expected upside to Rs 205–208 and a stop loss below Rs 170.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 11:12 AM IST
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