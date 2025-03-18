Coffee Day Enterprises shares hit upper circuit today; here's why 

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd jumped 5% on Tuesday after the company reached an agreement with IDBI Trusteeship to settle an outstanding debt worth Rs 205 crore. Coffee Day Enterprises stock rose 4.96% to Rs 24.54 against the previous close of Rs 23.38 on BSE. It was stuck in the upper circuit throughout the session today.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 518.41 crore.

Coffee Day will settle the outstanding debt of two debenture holders in three tranches, which includes the amount realized from the sale of 12.41% of the pledged and invoked shares of Coffee Day Global owned by the company, to a third party for Rs 55 crore.

The draft settlement agreement was approved by the audit committee and the members of the board in their meeting held on March 17, 2025.

“This settlement ensures the debt reduction commitment of the company and it’s subsidiaries in the interest of all stakeholders. The company remains committed to fulfilling its obligations and ensuring long-term value creation for stakeholders,” it said.

Coffee Day Enterprises is the parent company of the Coffee Day Group, which houses Café Coffee Day.