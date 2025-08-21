Coffee Day shares hit 52-week high; up 115% in 6 months; is it time to book profits?

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) soared in Thursday's trade, touching a fresh 52-week high. The stock rallied 18.93 per cent to hit Rs 47.37 before easing to Rs 45.98, still up 15.44 per cent for the day. With this sharp rise, the counter has delivered multibagger gains of over 115 per cent in the past six months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On the earnings front, Coffee Day Global reduced its loss to Rs 11 crore in the June quarter of FY26, while net revenue rose 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 263 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted revenue of Rs 248 crore and a loss after tax of Rs 17 crore. CDEL is the parent of Coffee Day Group, which operates Café Coffee Day.

Technically, the stock has been trending upward and is trading above major exponential moving averages (EMAs). Analysts have placed support around Rs 40–42 and resistance in the Rs 49–52 zone. With that being said, one of them suggested booking profits at current levels.

"Coffee Day has maintained a steady upward trajectory since the beginning of this fiscal year. Currently, the stock trades well above all key EMAs, indicating a pattern of higher highs and strong momentum. On the downside, the nearest intermediate support lies around Rs 40, while a crucial cluster of EMAs is placed near Rs 34. On the upside, the next resistance levels are expected in the Rs 50–52 zone," stated Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.

Advertisement

"The stock remains bullish but appears overbought on daily charts, with immediate resistance at Rs 51. Investors should consider booking profits as a close below Rs 42 may drag the stock towards Rs 32 in the near term," said Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran.

According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, support is pegged at Rs 42 and resistance at Rs 49. A breakout above Rs 49 could pave the way for Rs 52, while the short-term trading range is likely to remain between Rs 42 and Rs 52.

As of June 2025, promoters held an 8.21 per cent stake in the company.