Coffee Day shares hit upper circuit for second session as Dolly Khanna buys stake

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises hit upper circuit in early deals on Wednesday. The rally came after shareholding data show ace investor Dolly Khanna's name appeared in the shareholding pattern for the June 2025 quarter. The stock hit upper circuit of 9.98% at Rs 39.86 against the previous close of Rs 36.24 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 842 crore.

In the previous session too, the stock closed 7% higher at Rs 36.24 on this development. Coffee Day shares zoomed 9.98% to Rs 37.25 in the last minutes of trade on Tuesday.

Data show Khanna held 32.78 lakh shares or 1.55% stake in the firm in the last quarter.

The company reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 114.16 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 against a loss of Rs 296.40 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Revenue from operations climbed 7 per cent to Rs 268.03 crore in the March quarter against Rs 250.65 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses of the firm were Rs 313.54 crore in the March quarter, up 24 per cent.

For the fiscal ended March 31,2025, Coffee Day also cut its net loss to Rs 143.20 crore against Rs 307.43 crore a year ago. In FY25, Coffee Day's total consolidated income was marginally up to Rs 1,125.64 crore.

Coffee Day Enterprises is the parent company of the Coffee Day Group, which houses Café Coffee Day.