Coffee Day shares rally today & ace investor Dolly Khanna have this connection, more details 

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises rose 4% in early deals on Thursday amid a key development that ace investor Dolly Khanna has raised stake in the parent firm of Cafe Coffee Day, Indian multinational chain of coffeehouses headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Khanna owned 2.19% stake or 46.32 lakh shares in the firm at the end of September 2025 quarter. However, her stake in the June 2025 quarter stood at 1.55% or 32.78 lakh shares.

Coffee Day shares gained 3.72% to Rs 42.30 against the previous close of Rs 40.78 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 872.47 crore.

Coffee Day Enterprises shares have gained 73.24% since the beginning of this year and zoomed 14.53% during the last one year. In the first quarter of this fiscal, net loss narrowed to Rs 11 crore. Loss after tax was at Rs 17 crore in the corresponding April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Coffee Day Global's parent entity Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

However, net revenue rose 6 per cent to Rs 263 crore in the June quarter of FY26. The company reported a net revenue of Rs 248 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its Average Sales Per Day (ASPD) slipped marginally YoY to Rs 20,747 in comparison to Rs 20,772 a year ago.

Coffee Day Enterprises is the parent company of the Coffee Day Group, which houses Cafe Coffee Day.