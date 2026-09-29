"He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of 360 ONE WAM Ltd and Bharti Life Insurance Ltd. He is also a member of the Board of Zepto, Snapdeal, Eutelsat Communications and Lodha Developers," the company added.

A Chartered Accountant, Gupta has more than 40 years of professional experience. He completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2002.

Earlier this month, Coforge's former Chairperson Om Prakash Bhatt resigned from the company's board.

In an exchange filing, Coforge said Bhatt's resignation was related to the board evaluation exercise conducted in March and April 2026. The company clarified that the matter did not relate to its financial statements, financial reporting or any financial matters.

Brokerage views

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JPMorgan said Coforge's business remains healthy and that the board changes are independent of the company's controls and business performance. The brokerage has an 'Overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,850.

Jefferies said the stock could see some consolidation following the change in leadership, noting that the shares had rallied sharply over the past six months. "We believe any sharp weakness in stock should be bought into," it said. The brokerage has a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,040.

Meanwhile, Coforge shares were last seen trading 0.17 per cent lower at Rs 1,770.