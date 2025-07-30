Coforge, BPCL, UBL, TTK Prestige, Balkrishna Ind shares to turn ex-dividend on Thursday

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Balkrishna Industries Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Coforge Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on July 31, Thursday.

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. July 31 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within the stipulated period of 30 days from the date of AGM.

The Balkrishna Industries board, at its meeting held on July 26, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

The United Breweries board, at its meeting held on May 7, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval by members at the 26th AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

The Coforge board, at its meeting held on July 23, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval by members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (Rs 4 per share), Carborundum Universal Ltd (Rs 2.5 per share), V-Guard Industries Ltd (Rs 1.5 per share), Chembond Material Technologies Ltd (Rs 1.75 per share), Cheviot Company Ltd (Rs 5 per share) and Prataap Snacks Ltd (Rs 0.5 per share) would turn ex-dividend tomorrow.

Also, Godrej Agrovet Ltd (Rs 11 per share), GPT Infraprojects Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Granules India Ltd (Rs 1.5 per share), Igarashi Motors India Ltd (Rs 2.5 per share), IG Petrochemicals Ltd (Rs 10 per share), ITD Cementation India Ltd (Rs 2 per share), JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (Rs 3 per share), KPT Industries Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Menon Bearings Ltd (Rs 2 per share), TTK Prestige Ltd (Rs 6 per share) and Usha Martin Ltd (Rs 3 per share) would turn ex-dividend on Thursday.

The domestic benchmark indices ended on a positive note. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex rose 143.91 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 81,481.86. The NSE Nifty50 gained 33.95 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 24,855.05.