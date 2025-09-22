Coforge, Persistent, Cyient, Firstsource: Smaller IT firms fast to clarify stance on H-1B visas

Mid and small-sized IT firm such as Coforge, Persistent Systems, Cyient and Firstsource Solutions came out with updates on the likely impact of H-1B visa fee hike on their respective businesses. The the Trump administration has announced a revised H-1B visa fee of $100,000, even as it clarified that it would be applied only to new applications and not as an annual charge. While large players such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTIMindtree and Wipro are likely to have some impact on operations and financials, many mid- and small-sized expects only a negligible impact.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Since H-1B lotteries and petitions are typically run in Q4–Q1, the first impact if any would likely be seen in FY27 petitions, analysts noted.

Coforge

In FY25, United States contributed 53 percent of the Coforge's revenue. As of June 30, 2025, the IT firm had 34,187 employees. In FY25, Coforge filed only 65 new H-1B visa petitions, of which 63 were approved by USCIS. Over the years, Coforge has consciously reduced reliance on new H-1B petitions for project staffing, which is reflected in the low number of fresh petitions filed in FY25, the IT firm said.

Persistent Systems

This IT firm said it has reviewed the recent US executive order related to H-1B visa applications dated September 19, 2025, and subsequent Memorandum dated September 20, 2025, issued by the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Advertisement

"Based on our current assessment, we hereby wish to inform that we do not expect any significant impact of the above executive order on our operations or financials. We will continue to monitor the developments in this regard closely and will provide updates, as appropriate," it said.

Mphasis

Mphasis said it does not foresee any significant impact on its financials or operations given its low H1B filing volume as well as the relative portion of its overall US employees that are on H1B visas. In calendar year 2025, Mphasis only had 130 new filings, of which it received 78 new approvals till date.

"Our focus on AI led deals has helped us build sufficient system resiliency. Over the years, we have been steadily reducing our reliance on visas through increased local hiring, acquisitions, and partnerships. We are fully staffed for all existing client requirements and will operate in a business-as-usual mode. We will continue to adjust and evolve and are focused on making sure that our AI led propositions solve any challenges that may arise," it said.

Advertisement

Cyient

Cyient said the IT firm does not anticipate any material impact on its financials for FY26 and immediate term. For FY25, the number of Cyient employees deployed on H1B was 6. "Cyient’s philosophy has always been in building a truly global engineering and technology enterprise to support our diversified portfolio of businesses. We are local in our approach to build talent and global in our outlook, which defines our market leadership and our risk mitigation approach in today’s rapidly evolving world."

Firstsource Solutions

Firstsource said it has zero-dependency on the H-1B program for its operations. "The company’s talent strategy is founded on strong local hiring and a globally distributed execution model, ensuring resilience and continuity irrespective of immigration regulations. Firstsource continues to focus on building a strong, future-ready workforce and delivering scalable, highvalue solutions in line with its UnBPO™ vision of technology-led, outcome-driven transformation," it said.