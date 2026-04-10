Coforge, Persistent Systems, Happiest Minds: Should you buy these IT stocks ahead of Q4 earnings?

Should you Buy IT stocks: IT firms Coforge, Persistent Systems and Happiest Minds will report their Q4 and fiscal earnings in the near future. According to Centrum Broking, Q4 is a seasonally weak quarter due to lower number of working days.

BFSI and Technology verticals have seen some improvement in discretionary tech spending, says the brokerage, adding that verticals such as manufacturing, automotive and communications remain weak.

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The brokerage mentions that there have been concerns regarding adverse impact of automation tools developed by Anthropic on the business model of Indian IT companies.

Add to that the volatility and see-saw mode of the Indian market amid uncertainty in peace talks between US and Iran, Indian market including the IT stocks look set for a bumpy ride.

In terms of earnings, management commentary on demand environment, FY27E revenue and margin guidance, offshoring trend, hiring plans, H-1B visa issues and the momentum in deal

booking would be the key things to watch out for, according to the brokerage.

Meanwhile, Centrum Broking has a price target of Rs 2405 with a buy call on the Coforge stock. Shares of Coforge ended 3.18% lower at Rs 1224.05 on Friday. Market cap of the IT stock stood at Rs 41,104 crore.

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"Among Tier 2 IT companies, we prefer Coforge, LTIMindtree and Persistent Systems," said Centrum.

The brokerage has a price target of Rs 7861 with a 'buy call' on Persistent Systems. Shares of Persistent Systems ended 0.86% lower at Rs 5425 on Friday. Market cap of the IT stock stood at Rs 85,353 crore.

Another IT stock, which is in the buying list of Centrum ahead of Q4 earnings is Happiest Minds. It has a price target of Rs 614 with a buy call on the stock. Shares of Happiest Minds ended 1.31% higher at Rs 383.20 in the current session. Market cap of the IT stock stood at Rs 5831 crore.