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Coforge, Persistent, Tech Mahindra: Choice shares top IT picks; check targets

Coforge, Persistent, Tech Mahindra: Choice shares top IT picks; check targets

COFORGE1,859.00(0.76%)

For Indian IT companies, Choice said the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment remains a relatively bright spot.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 10:10 AM IST
Coforge, Persistent, Tech Mahindra: Choice shares top IT picks; check targetsThe brokerage has a 'REDUCE' rating on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS).

Coforge Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd have emerged as the top investment picks among Indian IT companies, according to Choice Institutional Equities, which cited rising technology spending by major banks and increasing focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud, data and modernisation.

Choice said banks' technology spending is entering a structural reinvestment cycle, with technology budgets at major banks rising around 16 per cent since June 2024 and 7.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in June 2026, despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

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"Spending is increasingly skewed towards AI, cybersecurity, cloud, data and modernisation, with AI accelerating the broader technology transformation cycle," the domestic brokerage said.

For Indian IT companies, Choice said the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment remains a relatively bright spot. However, it noted that vendor consolidation and gains in wallet share could be more important for IT companies than overall growth in technology spending.

The brokerage said it prefers vendors that combine scale, BFSI domain expertise, modernisation capabilities and differentiated AI offerings. At the same time, it noted that AI-led productivity gains and outcome-based pricing could limit revenue conversion.

"Against this backdrop, we see Coforge, Persistent and Tech Mahindra as the best-positioned beneficiaries and our top investment ideas," Choice Institutional Equities said.

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Among its top picks, Choice has a 'BUY' rating on Coforge with a target price of Rs 2,050. Persistent Systems also carries a 'BUY' rating, with a target of Rs 6,350, while Tech Mahindra has an 'ADD' rating with a target price of Rs 1,775.

The brokerage has a 'REDUCE' rating on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) with a target of Rs 2,320, Infosys Ltd at Rs 1,140, Wipro Ltd at Rs 170 and HCLTechnologies Ltd at Rs 1,330.

LTM (formerly known as LTIMindtree) has a 'SELL' rating with a target price of Rs 4,350, while Mphasis has a 'REDUCE' rating with a target of Rs 2,520.

Choice has an 'ADD' rating on Zensar Technologies Ltd with a target of Rs 550 and on Happiest Minds Ltd with a target of Rs 440.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 10:10 AM IST
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