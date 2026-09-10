Coforge, Persistent, Tech Mahindra: Choice shares top IT picks; check targets

"Spending is increasingly skewed towards AI, cybersecurity, cloud, data and modernisation, with AI accelerating the broader technology transformation cycle," the domestic brokerage said.

For Indian IT companies, Choice said the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment remains a relatively bright spot. However, it noted that vendor consolidation and gains in wallet share could be more important for IT companies than overall growth in technology spending.

The brokerage said it prefers vendors that combine scale, BFSI domain expertise, modernisation capabilities and differentiated AI offerings. At the same time, it noted that AI-led productivity gains and outcome-based pricing could limit revenue conversion.

"Against this backdrop, we see Coforge, Persistent and Tech Mahindra as the best-positioned beneficiaries and our top investment ideas," Choice Institutional Equities said.

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Among its top picks, Choice has a 'BUY' rating on Coforge with a target price of Rs 2,050. Persistent Systems also carries a 'BUY' rating, with a target of Rs 6,350, while Tech Mahindra has an 'ADD' rating with a target price of Rs 1,775.

The brokerage has a 'REDUCE' rating on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) with a target of Rs 2,320, Infosys Ltd at Rs 1,140, Wipro Ltd at Rs 170 and HCLTechnologies Ltd at Rs 1,330.

LTM (formerly known as LTIMindtree) has a 'SELL' rating with a target price of Rs 4,350, while Mphasis has a 'REDUCE' rating with a target of Rs 2,520.

Choice has an 'ADD' rating on Zensar Technologies Ltd with a target of Rs 550 and on Happiest Minds Ltd with a target of Rs 440.