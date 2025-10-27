Coforge Q2 earnings impact! This smallcap IT stocks rallies 8% today; here's why

Shares of Cigniti Technologies surged nearly 7.5 per cent during the trading session on Monday after the Coforge announced a strong set of numbers in the September 2025 quarter. Cofogre is among the promoters of the IT services player, which felt the rub-off impact after ratings upgrades and revised target for its parent.

Shares of Cigniti Technologies soared 7.45 per cent to Rs 1,800 on Monday, with its market capitalization nearing Rs 5,000 crore mark. The stock has soared 67 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 1,073.95 hit in April 2025. The stock has gained nearly 23 per cent in the last one month period.

Coforge owned 1,48,75,357 equity shares, or 54.18 per cent stake, in Cigniti Technologies as of September 30, 2025. It is classified as the promoters of the company. Mutual Funds own 4.97 per cent stake in the company, while FIIs hold more than 7.68 per cent stake. Nearly 27,000 retail investors owned 36.18 lakh equity shares, or 13.18 per cent stake, in the company as of Q2FY26.

Coforge reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 376 crore for the September 2025 quarter, marking 77.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump. IT solutions player's revenue from operations grew 32 per cent YoY to Rs 3,985.7 crore in the July-September period. It also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY26 and fixed October 31 as the record date.

Among the global brokerage firms, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan have maintained their 'overweight' stance on the stock. They have given a target price of Rs 2,030 and Rs 2,500 for Coforge, respectively, thanks to its all round performance in the given quarter.

Coforge's focus on maintaining 14 per cent EBIT, coupled with disciplined cost management and operational efficiency, reinforces confidence in margin sustainability. Continued reinvestment in AI-driven delivery models and automation is expected to enhance

competitiveness and protect profitability as the firm scales across newer verticals, said Centrum Broking with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,179.

Coforge delivered a strong quarter on deal momentum and the outlook for H2FY26 continues to remain strong. The executable order book hit a record $1.63 billion, up 27 per cent YoY providing strong visibility for double digit growth momentum, said Antique Stock Broking. "We keep our assumptions unchanged and maintain a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,100."

Q2FY26 revenue growth and EBIT margin were encouraging but the order booking was flat QoQ and YoY, respectively, said InCred Equities. "Shift to FY28F earnings drives our target price higher to Rs 1,936m" it added with maintaining 'hold' rating on Coforge.