Coforge Q2 FY26 results: Profit surges 86% YoY to Rs 376 crore; declares Rs 4 interim dividend

IT services firm Coforge Ltd on Friday reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26), with net profit rising 85.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 375.8 crore, compared with Rs 202.1 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased 18.4 per cent from Rs 317.4 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,985.7 crore, up 31.37 per cent from Rs 3,025.6 crore in Q2 FY25. The company also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (face value Rs 2 each) for FY26.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as October 31, 2025, and the dividend payment will be made within 30 days of declaration.

Commenting on the results, Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Coforge, said the quarter's 8.1 per cent sequential INR growth, 26.7 per cent YoY increase in the next twelve-month order book and 250 basis points (bps) EBIT margin expansion reflect the company's strong momentum.

He highlighted that Coforge has signed 10 large deals in the first half of FY26 and continues to maintain one of the lowest attrition rates in the industry at 11.4 per cent.

During the quarter, the company reported order intake of $514 million, while its executable order book for the next twelve months stood at $1.63 billion. Coforge added 709 employees sequentially, taking its total headcount to 34,896.

Singh added that the company remains committed to delivering its ninth consecutive year of sustained and robust growth, despite prevailing global uncertainties.

The quarterly announcements were made post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Coforge shares settled 0.26 per cent higher at Rs 1,759.50.