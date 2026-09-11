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Coforge shares in focus: Ex-Chairman’s low rating not disclosed to board, audit finds

Coforge shares in focus: Ex-Chairman’s low rating not disclosed to board, audit finds

Coforge shares: While the Chairman’s category received the lowest rating in the reports, this finding was not disclosed or discussed before the NRC or the board by the NRC Chair and the chairman of the board.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 8:51 AM IST
Coforge shares in focus: Ex-Chairman’s low rating not disclosed to board, audit findsCoforge said the inclusion of the reports within the scope of the internal audit was in the context of reviewing the relevant governance processes.

In a further update to its internal audit report and Chairman resignation, Coforge Ltd has clarified the internal auditor has observed that the manner in which the evaluation findings were presented, without sharing copies of the reports, by the ex-Chairman OP Bhatt  to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and the board, did not cover all relevant aspects and findings.

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In particular, while the Chairman’s category received the lowest rating in the reports, this finding was not disclosed or discussed before the NRC or the board by the NRC Chair and the chairman of the board.

Coforge clarified that the board evaluation process is entirely distinct from the company's financial reporting and audit processes. The matters relating to the evaluation of board members does not concern the company's financial statements, accounting policies, revenue or profitability has no bearing on the company's financial or operational performance or its business and growth outlook.

It said the inclusion of the reports within the scope of the internal audit was in the context of reviewing the relevant governance processes. It should not be construed as an audit or review of the company's financial statements or financial reporting, Coforge said.

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Also read: Coforge shares: Why Chairman’s resignation concerns are overdone; fresh target prices 

Coforge said its board has worked in close cooperation, with all business strategies and governance decisions being approved unanimously, which has enabled the company to take key decisions expeditiously. These decisions included the divestment of the AdvantageGo business, exit from the data centre business, acquisition of Encora, execution of the Sabre contract and decision to exit the loss-making India Government business.

Coforge's Chairman OP Bhatt resigned recently, following which Coforge had clarified that its audit review identified certain concerns in relation to the manner in which the Board Evaluation Report (BER) had been dealt with and presented to the board. Vivek Sharma, Non-Executive Independent Director, has been appointed as interim Chairperson of the company till January 31, 2027.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 8:51 AM IST
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