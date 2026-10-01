Coforge shares rise 2% as expansion of Poland centre to support AI, cloud

Coforge shares rose 2.12% to hit a day's high of Rs 1,789.10, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,752.

The company said the expanded centre will strengthen its delivery capabilities across AI-first engineering, cloud and modernisation services. The facility is positioned to support clients across European and UK time zones, with Coforge highlighting its location close to major European technology hubs.

The Kraków centre has a growing client portfolio across sectors including travel, banking, logistics, retail and enterprise services. Coforge has also expanded the facility with more than 20,000 square feet of new workspace and scalable infrastructure to accommodate increasing client demand and workforce growth.

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Coforge said the expansion reflects growing demand for AI-enabled engineering and the need for delivery models that combine global scale with local expertise. The company added that the centre will support European enterprises in areas including AI, modernisation and digital transformation.

The company describes itself as an AI-native engineering services provider focused on designing, building and delivering intelligent solutions for enterprises. Its service areas include AI and hyperspecialised industry expertise, along with cloud, data and digital transformation capabilities.