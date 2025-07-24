Coforge shares: Stock in focus after Q1 results, dividend; key details

Coforge Ltd will be in focus on Thursday morning after the IT firm announced more than doubling of its June quarter profit and announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. The IT firm reported a profit after tax of Rs 317 crore for the June quarter, up 21.5 per cent on a sequential basis and 138.4 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 3,689 crore, up 56.5 per cent YoY.

On a sequential basis, revenue was up 8.2 per cent in rupee terms, 9.6 per cent in dollar terms and 8 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms. Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 17.5 per cent, up 61 bps QoQ

Order wins, attrition

Coforge said it won $507 million worth of orders for the quarter. With this, its executable order book over next twelve months stood at $1.55 billion, a 46.9 per cent YoY increase. The IT firm signed 5 large deals in Q1 across North America, UK, and APAC.

Its headcount stood at 34,187; net addition of 1,164 sequentially. The attrition rate was maintained at 11.3 per cent, among the lowest in the industry, Coforge said.

What Coforge's CEO says

Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Coforge said the 9.6 per cent sequential dollar growth in Q1, a next twelve-month signed order book which is 46 per cent higher YoY, a very robust large deal pipeline and a pathway to 14 per cent EBIT in FY’26, are all pointers to what he believes will be an exceptional fiscal 2026.

"We remain committed to sustaining an execution intensity that is uniquely our own and to turning in the ninth consecutive year of sustained and robust growth. Our industry is pivoting and AI is the biggest transformation lever of our times," he said.

From legacy modernization to autonomous operations, Coforge continues to turn AI into business-critical infrastructure, he added.

Coforge dividend update

Coforge's board of directors at their meeting held on July 23 declared interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, for the FY2025-26. It fixed July 31 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

