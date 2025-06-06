Coforge, Zydus Life, SBI Cards: 3 stocks to buy for short-term gains

Indian benchmark indices managed to post gains for the second straight session on Thursday ahead of RBI's monetary policy due later today. Weak US dollar and US bond yields along with buying of FIIs supported Dalal Street sentiments. BSE Sensex jumped 443.79 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 81,442.04, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 130.70 points, or 0.53 per cent to end at 24,750.90 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd and Coforge Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks:



Coforge | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,950 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,620

Coforge has displayed a strong bullish breakout above the key resistance level of 1740, backed by robust price action and rising volumes. The stock has decisively closed above both the 55-day and 100-day EMAs, indicating a positive trend shift. The MACD is in a bullish crossover zone with a widening histogram, reinforcing upward momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI has surged to 71.58, suggesting strong buying interest though mildly overbought, which reflects strength rather than immediate risk. The current setup hints at continued bullishness, with potential to test higher levels near Rs 1,950 in the near term if momentum sustains.



Zydus Lifesciences | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,045 | Stop Loss: Rs 892

Zydus Life has formed a classic rounding bottom pattern, signaling a strong trend reversal. The stock has given a breakout above multiple moving averages, including the 55 EMA, 100 EMA and 200 EMA confirming bullish momentum. The breakout is supported by rising volume, further strengthening the trend. The MACD has crossed above the signal line with increasing histogram bars, while RSI at 70.27 indicates strong momentum yet not excessively overbought. Considering the ongoing technical structure, every dip will be an opportunity to build fresh long positions.



SBI Cards and Payment Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,010-1,030 | Stop Loss: Rs 893

SBI Cards has broken out of a bullish pennant formation, indicating continuation of the prior uptrend. The stock maintains a strong structure of higher highs and higher lows, supported by rising volumes. It is comfortably trading above key moving averages — the 55 EMA, 100 EMA, and 200 EMA — which reinforces underlying strength. The MACD has given a bullish crossover above the zero line, while RSI at 65.54 suggests strong momentum without being overbought. This breakout, coupled with supportive technical indicators, suggests potential upside toward Rs 1,010–1,030 in the near term, with Rs 893 acting as immediate support.